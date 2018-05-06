“I’m Not In Politics For Fun Or To Amass Wealth” – Buhari Speaks On Re-election — Nigeria Today

“I’m Not In Politics For Fun Or To Amass Wealth” – Buhari Speaks On Re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, disclosed that his quest for a second term was not borne out of a desire for personal gain but as a result of a deep passion to serve Nigerians.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at the All Progressives Congress ward congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Daura, Katsina State.

He said the driving force for seeking public office should be to serve the people and improve their standard of living.

Buhari noted that his administration had already started the process of ensuring fairness, justice and equity, adding that he would work hard to consolidate on the gains.

He said, “I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth. I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference in the lives of our people. “After my retirement from the army or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives.”

The President called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections’ calendar begin to unfold.

He urged political parties, candidates and the electorate to put the country first and always remember that victory ultimately belongs to God.

He added, “After going to the court many times to challenge results of elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and going up to the Supreme Court, I concluded that ultimately, it is God who determines who will win elections, and in 2015 I got here.”

The post "I'm Not In Politics For Fun Or To Amass Wealth" – Buhari Speaks On Re-election appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

