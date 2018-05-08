I'm not thinking of my future at Chelsea yet – Conte - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I’m not thinking of my future at Chelsea yet – Conte – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I'm not thinking of my future at Chelsea yet – Conte
Vanguard
Antonio Conte dodged questions over his Chelsea future ahead of Wednesday's clash with Huddersfield, which could be his final home match at the helm of the deposed Premier League champions. Liverpool goal ace Salah in no mood to slacken off. Conte …
Antonio Conte expects Chelsea future to be decided after FA Cup Final vs Manchester United
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will reveal future plans after FA Cup final
Antonio Conte to reveal Chelsea future at end of season
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!