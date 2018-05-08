IMF warns of rising African debt despite faster economic growth - Reuters — Nigeria Today

IMF warns of rising African debt despite faster economic growth – Reuters
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
IMF warns of rising African debt despite faster economic growth
Reuters
… * Pace of growth, though faster in 2018, is expected to plateau. * Growing number of countries in debt distress or at risk of it. * African governments increasingly tapping global debt markets. By Kwasi Kpodo. ACCRA, May 8 (Reuters) – Sub-Saharan …
Rising Africa Debt Distress Risks Economic Recovery, IMF Says
IMF Sets Out Policy Steps to Reduce Vulnerabilities and Raise Sub-Saharan Africa's Medium-Term Growth
IMF announces much-improved growth outlook for SA
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!