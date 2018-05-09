Imperative of speaking/learning indigenous languages — Nigeria Today

Imperative of speaking/learning indigenous languages

Apparently, it is becoming worrisome that many Nigerian children can hardly speak their native languages and it is impacting negatively on the culture and values of the system; even schools are no longer giving attention to the teaching of mother tongue, MADUAKO ELEWEKE writes

Teaching of indigenous languages in Nigerian schools has continued to pose serious challenges to teeming Nigerian children today, especially in private schools. It is becoming a serious problem in our various families, because parents are also not interested in teaching their children the mother tongue. They believe that learning and teaching of English language help them to become supper intelligent. They measure their children’s intelligence and performances through the use of English language, thereby discouraging them from speaking and learning local languages.

Most countries all over the world study in local their languages while in Africa, Nigeria especially, and perhaps in a few other former colonies that formal education is offered in a language that is foreign to their children.

It is important for all stakeholders to pay attention to the growing extinction of many of our indigenous languages and the implication to the future of our country. It is worthy of note that this year (2018) is most veritable as the world marked Indigenous Language Day, the same week the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, launched Igbo and Yoruba language services in Nigeria.

Realising the importance of mother tongue or indigenous languages, the United Nations set aside a day for its celebration every year. Despite Nigerian being signatory to the convention, she has not done enough to encourage the learning and teaching of our local languages in our schools.

According to the Nigerian national policy on education, teaching and learning of mother tongue is made mandatory for both primary and secondary schools, but schools, especially the private ones, hardly give attention to the teaching and learning of the native languages.

Some of the private school owners, instead of encouraging the teaching of local languages, take joy in diminishing it by prioritising teaching and learning English and French to the detriment of the native languages. Hardly can you see a private school hiring a teacher to teach any of the local languages.

A renowned educationist and former Minister for Education, Prof. Babs Fafunwa, having understood the importance of mother language in teaching of children, carried out an experiment on teaching of some primary school pupils in local languages at University of Ife Staff Schools and the results indicated that children understand better in their mother tongues than when in second languages

According to Fafunwa, many primary school leavers leave come out with no proficiency in either the language of instruction, ie English, or the mother tongue – Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa or any other.

He said the experiment showed that learning in mother tongue rather than in second language provides a more effective means of education and his findings showed that a child best learns in his or her mother tongue.

Long before the intervention by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, on the promotion of indigenous languages, the federal government of Nigeria had shown concerns for the plight of Nigerian languages when it sought to encourage their teaching and learning in schools under the national policy on education; but there is no political will to enforce the policy.

Section 1, paragraph 8 of the policy states that “the federal government, beginning from late 1970s, shall take official interest in and make policy pronouncements on the teaching of the indigenous languages, instead of concerning itself solely with English.” In the document titled ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria National Policy on Education, NPE,’ the federal government laid it down as a policy for the whole country that: in primary school, which lasts six years, each child must study two languages, namely his mother-tongue/the indigenous language, if available for study or any other indigenous language of wider communication in his area of domicile, and English language.

While in Junior Secondary School, JSS, which is of three-year duration, the child must study three languages – his/her mother tongue, if available for study, or an indigenous language of wider communication in his area of domicile, any one of the three major indigenous languages in the country, namely Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, provided the language chosen is distinct from the child’s mother-tongue. In Senior Secondary School, SSS, which also lasts for three years, the child must study two languages, an indigenous language and English language. Sub-section 19(4) says ‘Government shall encourage the learning of indigenous languages.’

However, many schools cannot offer these indigenous languages because of lack of teachers and preference for English and French languages

Over the years, the interest in language learning in the country shifted substantially away from the indigenous languages towards English and French languages.

However, the World Bank and UNESCO studies on basic education all indicated that children learn better and faster – eagerly – when instructed in their mother tongues.

Other studies confirm that countries that rank highest in the world in mathematics and science tests, as reported by Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, TIMSS, are usually those that pay more attention to teaching schoolchildren in indigenous languages.

Studies also showed that using the learners’ native language is a bit easier to connect in the learning process and the interactive learner-centred on approach, which is well recognised by most educationists, flourishes in an environment where learners are adequately skillful in the language of instruction.

Barely 20 years ago, the need to strengthen and promote indigenous languages caught the attention of the international scene when the UNESCO proclaimed February 21 as the International Mother Language Day. That day is set aside to celebrate all the languages spoken all over the world with the aim of promoting the right of people to use indigenous languages, otherwise known as mother-tongue, as means of encouraging integration in all aspects of public life, particularly in education.

Realising also the need for local language, the Lagos State government early this year signed the Yoruba Language Preservation Law, making it compulsory for all primary and secondary schools – private or public – in the state to include teaching of Yoruba Language as a core subject at all levels.

A professor of Yoruba Language at the Department of Linguistics and Languages, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, Prof. Oluyemisi Adebowale said for Nigeria to be relevant in the globalised world, it must emphasise the rejuvenation and sustenance of its indigenous languages.

According to her, the federal government’s National Policy on Culture emphasises the need for conscious and concerted efforts by all levels of government to promote the teaching of indigenous languages.

She said if the policy is fully implemented, no doubt, it will see to the revival and promotion of indigenous languages in the country.

The professor blamed private schools for neglecting the teaching of mother tongues, urging that private schools be thoroughly monitored to see that they implement the policy, as many of them are very good at promoting foreign languages, cultures and ideas at the expense of Nigeria.

Also, a professor of English Language, Prof. Charles Ogbulogo expressed fear that if something was not done urgently, most Nigerian indigenous languages might go into extinct.

According to him, most parents in Nigeria cannot identify the key words in their native languages and to that extent, cannot teach their children those languages.

Ogbulogo, who is of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, said Nigerians lacked the desire to make indigenous languages to work effectively, because they had not been able to adequately develop them.

“There must be a new orientation about what we do about our indigenous languages. We need to preserve our languages as a people. We need to review our stand on the teaching of our local languages so that our younger generations must be made to appreciate them. We must develop our local languages to carry the weight of sacrifice and technological development so that our younger ones must key into them,” he stated.

Ogbulogo also said that some of the major challenges facing the teaching and learning of indigenous languages are due to preference for English language to the detriment of our indigenous languages.

According to him, Japan and China are making tremendous progress in education and development because they are giving preference to their indigenous languages, adding that the national policy on education is not known to many Nigerians, including teachers, because of the positions of the minority nationalities, and that most minority tribes are not comfortable with the policy.

