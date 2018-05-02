In Just 24hrs, Davido’s Song “Assurance” Featuring Chioma, Hits 1 Million Views — Nigeria Today

In Just 24hrs, Davido’s Song “Assurance” Featuring Chioma, Hits 1 Million Views

At the moment, Davido show of affections to his girlfriend Chioma is super great. Recently, the singer bought a 45million naira Porsche car for his bae and even went long way to release a song on her behalf. The super excited sensational singer took to Instagram to celebrate his music video, who hit a million […]

