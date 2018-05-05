 Indian police arrest 14 after teenage girl raped and burned to death - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Indian police arrest 14 after teenage girl raped and burned to death – The Guardian

Indian police arrest 14 after teenage girl raped and burned to death
A 16-year-old girl has been kidnapped and gang raped, then burned to death when her family tried to seek justice, in the latest case of horrific sexual violence to emerge in India. Police have arrested 14 men in connection with the assault and murder
