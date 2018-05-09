 Indigenous Contractors And The Economy — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Indigenous Contractors And The Economy

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Editorial | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Recently, the Association of Indigenous Construction Contractors of Nigeria (AICCON) called on the federal government to prioritise the patronage of local contractors because of the possible positive ripple effect such a policy is capable of having on the economy. In addition to the gains accruable to the nation, the policy will go a long way […]

The post Indigenous Contractors And The Economy appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.