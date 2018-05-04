INEC refuses to create new polling, Here’s Why — Nigeria Today

INEC refuses to create new polling, Here’s Why

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refused to create new polling unit and has gone ahead to explained to explain reasons why.

According to INEC it is too late to do so with the 2019 elections less than 10 months away.

The commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated on Friday this while responding to a question whether new polling units would be created, even if less than the 30,000 claimed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP had alleged in a statement that INEC was working on creating 30,000 polling units to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission, however, urged Nigerians to disregard such claims.

“On the creation of new polling units, there is no time between now and the general elections to create new units,” Mr Yakubu said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

