INEC Says It Spent ‘ONLY’ N100m on Melaye’s Failed Recall — Nigeria Today

INEC Says It Spent ‘ONLY’ N100m on Melaye’s Failed Recall

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday said the Commission spent only N100million on the failed bid to recall Dino Melaye.

Debunking reports in several quarters that N100Billion was spent by INEC in the recall bid of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Yakubu said at a press conference in Abuja that only N100m was spent .

He said a recall exercise is just like conducting a Senatorial election, adding that Kogi-West which Melaye represents, has 552 polling units and seven local governments.

Reactions from some Nigerians

If this cash was invested in 100 youths At 1million naira per youth to aid entrepreneurship I guess they would be forever thankful to the country. #InvestInNigerianYouthsNow — Prince Kalejaiye A.O (@dam_sosolid) May 4, 2018

you refer to 100m as only? On a failed process for that matter. It is only God that will judge you people o. Kontinue! — Kreese (@itsmecheram) May 4, 2018

