INEC Spends ‘Only’ N100m On Melaye’s Failed Recall — Nigeria Today

INEC Spends ‘Only’ N100m On Melaye’s Failed Recall

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday, May 4, disclosed that the commission spent only N100m on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.

The INEC chairman stated this while responding to questions posed to him at a press conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital, today.

Yakubu said the figure was nowhere near the N100bn being bandied by the Peoples Democratic Party.

”A recall exercise is just like conducting a Senatorial election, adding that Kogi-West which Melaye represents, has 552 polling units and seven local governments. “Ad hoc staff were deployed in all the polling units.” Yakubu added.

INEC had during the week declared that the process failed after the verified signatories to the petition for Melaye’s recall fell short of requirements.

Melaye, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit after a face-off with security agencies last week, thanked Nigerians, especially his constituents for standing by him.

