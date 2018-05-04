INEC’s admission of under-age voters vindicates us –PDP — Nigeria Today

INEC’s admission of under-age voters vindicates us –PDP

… To deploy Braille ballot for visually impaired in 2019

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the admission by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that there are under-age voters on its Voters Register has vindicated its position on issue.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, rejected moves by INEC to clean up the voters register without involving other political stakeholders.

The opposition party said the electoral umpire only admitted the existence of underaged voters following documentary evidences.

“We are already aware of other illegalities being perpetrated in INEC

“We are also aware of underhand registration of All Progressives Congress agents as election observers, as well as the manipulation of INEC voters’ and constituency data to favour the APC,” the PDP said.

Besides, the opposition party accused INEC of secretly registering over 4,000 APC agents as observers for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

“INEC should explain why it registered observers without the knowledge of other stakeholders, particularly the major political parties contesting in the elections…

“We demand the immediate cancellation of the registration of observers for the Ekiti and Osun state governorship elections and demand the conduct of a fresh registration that involves all stakeholders if, indeed, they want Nigerians to have faith in their processes.”

Meanwhile, INEC has disclosed that the commission has perfected arrangements for the deployment of ballot papers printed in Braille; to ensure that visually impaired persons vote unaided in the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during a sensitisation outreach at the University of Abuja, on an ongoing civic registration, yesterday.

“For the visually impaired, we can provideballot papers printed in Braille. For the albinos, we have started the use of magnifying glasses in Anambra, and the other phisically challenged people, we will be deploying wheelchairs,” Yakubu said.

The post INEC’s admission of under-age voters vindicates us –PDP appeared first on The Sun News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

