INFINIX Mobility Signs Davido as Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today

INFINIX Mobility Signs Davido as Brand Ambassador

INFINIX Mobility Limited has announced the prolific Nigerian music artiste, Davido as its brand ambassador at the illustrious Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja.

As one of the leading smartphone makers, INFINIX Mobility Limited, has distinguished itself from its competitors with its tech, bold, stylish brand persona which is a perfect mixture of technology and art. This has appealed to its target audience immensely and its “The future is now” mantra has also encouraged its young fans to be creative and be productively efficient in their various fields of specialisation.

A lot of strategies can be linked to the uprising of INFINIX Mobility Limited. One of them is being able to understand the extent of connection of its target audience to certain pivotal aspects of Pop culture and creating affiliations with notable icons to propel the brands to new heights.

Born David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido’s musical career has been nothing short of amazing. From chart topping singles, awards, ground breaking records, worldwide tours to global recognition, this was yet another major milestone attained for the singer as he was all smilestoday while putting pen to paper to be the new face of INFINIX Mobility Limited.

Speaking at the media unveiling, INFINIX Marketing Communications Manager, Mr. Adetayo Odunowo, re-echoed the brand’s innovative culture from its formative years till date. He spoke about the unveiling and INFINIX commitment to continually give their budding fans what they want and when they want it.

“Apart from consistently dishing out world class gadgets, we at INFINIX Mobility Limited, understands that our fans are young trend setters and so is Davido’s fans and since we are a brand that is known over the years as bold and stylish, bringing Davido in as part of the team was a welcome development from all of us at INFINIX Mobility Limited,” Odunowo said.

INFINIX being one of the leading smartphone makers and Davido as one of the biggest music artistes to emanate from Africa in recent times. It’s no coincidence that they have come together to form a cohesive partnership

They are both trendsetters who possess a similar fan base that are built to challenge the norm with their ideas and line of work. They are both tech savvy entities that have built their reputation on the emphasis for top notch delivery, INFINIX through their smartphones and Davido through his music.

While both entities also possess an international reach that is continually expanding, this news is poised to set off a ripple effect of excitement through the minds of smartphone andmusic lovers. It would also lead to an expansion in the sales of Infinix smartphones within the marketplace and an increase in demand for Davido’s craft, the mobile device maker said.

