Infinix Seals Endorsement Deal With Davido - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Infinix Seals Endorsement Deal With Davido
DMW entertainment boss and frontline act, Davido has sealed an endorsement deal with Infinix mobile, makers of Infinix phones. The phone makers announced the endorsement deal on Tuesday, shortly after hinting on Twitter that they are making him their …
