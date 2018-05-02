 Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Makida Moka spotted at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week Press Cocktail - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Makida Moka spotted at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week Press Cocktail – BellaNaija

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Makida Moka spotted at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week Press Cocktail
BellaNaija
With just a few days to the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week's events, LBFW held a press cocktail on the 26th of April 2018, at Temple Muse Victoria Island, Lagos. Guests in attendance included: Afua Osei, Mai Atafo, Simi Esiri, Ink Eze, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi
Industry experts and press gather for special cocktail partyPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.