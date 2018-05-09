Iniesta's 'unrealistic' Japan switch denied by Vissel Kobe - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Iniesta’s ‘unrealistic’ Japan switch denied by Vissel Kobe – Goal.com
Iniesta's 'unrealistic' Japan switch denied by Vissel Kobe
After Chongquing Lifan backed away from a possible deal, the J League side are the latest to rule themselves out of the race for the Barca idol. Andres Iniesta has not held talks over a shock move to Vissel Kobe, according to the club's head of player …
Japanese club Vissel Kobe: 'Signing Andres Iniesta not realistic'
