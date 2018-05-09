 Iniesta's 'unrealistic' Japan switch denied by Vissel Kobe - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Iniesta’s ‘unrealistic’ Japan switch denied by Vissel Kobe – Goal.com

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Iniesta's 'unrealistic' Japan switch denied by Vissel Kobe
Goal.com
After Chongquing Lifan backed away from a possible deal, the J League side are the latest to rule themselves out of the race for the Barca idol. Andres Iniesta has not held talks over a shock move to Vissel Kobe, according to the club's head of player
Japanese club Vissel Kobe: 'Signing Andres Iniesta not realistic'Sports Mole

all 5 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.