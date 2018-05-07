 Injured NRL star Graham eyes Origin opener - Yahoo Sports — Nigeria Today
Injured NRL star Graham eyes Origin opener – Yahoo Sports

May 7, 2018

Injured NRL star Graham eyes Origin opener
Yahoo Sports
Incumbent New South Wales forward Wade Graham is confident of missing just one week due to a hamstring strain as he eyes the State of Origin opener. Likely Blues halfback James Maloney has even tossed up Graham's name as an obscure five-eighth option

