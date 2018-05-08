Insane Videos Of The Volcano And Lava In Hawaii — Nigeria Today

Insane Videos Of The Volcano And Lava In Hawaii
There have been incredible, and not least hella frightening, videos and images of lava flows since the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupted last Thursday, forcing almost 2 000 people to evacuate their homes.
If the eruption wasn’t enough, a 6,9-magnitude earthquake hit the island on Friday, which caused at least eight openings – aka vents – to be created in the ground, reports Slate.
Molten lava and toxic sulfur dioxide shoots up through these vents and into the air, raining back down on the ground in great fiery droplets.
The lava’s only goal is to destroy EVERYTHING in its path. At least 26 homes in the Leilani Estates neighbourhood have been swallowed by the lava.
The footage that’s been captured of the volcano and the lava has been insane. Check out these ones from Mashable:
Someone uploaded a video on Twitter to show just how much damage the lava causes:
uploading this here so you guys actually understand how insane this whole thing in hawai’i is pic.twitter.com/RmZY4cJdSo
— nahloo | nalu (@OGNahloo) May 5, 2018
As you can see, the asphalt roads are practically covered in dried-out lava, while more lava continues to shoot upwards and ooze all over the show, and sulphur dioxide gas smokes out of the fissures.
The eruption has made for great videos and pics, but authorities said exposure, especially to sulphur dioxide, is obviously quite dangerous.
Be careful out there, Hawaiian friends!
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!