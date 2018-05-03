Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force to deploy four attack planes to Igbo land — Nigeria Today

Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force to deploy four attack planes to Igbo land

The Chief of Air Force, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar has promised to deploy four attacking and one training aircraft to Enugu. He said this would help in tackling security problems in the South East. Air Marshall Abubakar disclosed this during a ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of Air Force ground training command, GTC, complex […]

Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force to deploy four attack planes to Igbo land

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

