Insecurity, sign of bad governance—Ezekwesili — Nigeria Today

Insecurity, sign of bad governance—Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Dr. ObyEzekwesilli, yesterday, attributed the myriad of problems confronting the nation including insecurity to bad governance which she said must not be allowed to continue if the nation is to move forward.

Dr. Ezekwesilli, who stated this during the launch of the Red Card Movement for North-Central in Jos, the Plateau State capital, tasked Nigerians irrespective of creed, tribal and religious affiliations to brace up and resist bad governance which breeds all form of ills in the society.

According to her, Nigerians should be able to resist bad governance by given those behind it a red card as another election is fast approaching, adding that this is possible because the office of the citizen is more important than any political office as power is derived from the office of the citizen.

“Citizens have the right to elect who will govern them to avoid a dismal performance; we need to reassess and revalidate ourselves to know what we are not doing right. The time has come for us to question the quality and integrity of those that political parties are giving to us to elect.

“Citizens are saying by this red card enough is enough of bad governance. The office of the citizenis more important and viable to effect a change, so we must be able to exercise the power embedded in the office to do away with bad governance.

“There is no reason why poverty and insecurity should pervade our land; all these are signs of bad governance which we must use our citizen office to correct. There is no reason why life should have no value. We are saying people should be able to determine who governs them. So in the coming election, we are going to determine the quality of leaders from the top to the lowest level.”

She said the time has come for people to know that they have enormous power because it is through them that the power of the president is derived including that of the Senate president, speaker among others.

‘‘Don’t let anybody fool you to think that you are powerless, you are not, you are powerful beyond measure. If you don’t occupy your citizen office you will continue to have bad governance.”

In her address, Aisha Yesufuurged Nigerians to be ready to exercise their civic responsibility in the coming election wisely, adding that without this, the nation will continue to move in cycles.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

