Inside the ambitious plan to decode and digitize the Vatican Secret Archives — Nigeria Today

Inside the ambitious plan to decode and digitize the Vatican Secret Archives

Cutting-edge technology that unlocks long-forgotten Vatican secrets? No, it’s not the latest Dan Brown thriller, but a large-scale project in Italy involving an innovative A.I. system.

The post Inside the ambitious plan to decode and digitize the Vatican Secret Archives appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

