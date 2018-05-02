Inspector General of Police Threatening Nigeria’s Democracy – Saraki — Nigeria Today

Inspector General of Police Threatening Nigeria’s Democracy – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki says the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris attend security briefing on the killings across the country is a threat to democracy.

Saraki in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, The Senate President, he condemned the IGP’s refusal to appear before the Senate.

The Senate had invited Idris to come and brief it on the killings in the country, but, for the second time in less than a week, the IG had declined to make physical appearance.

Last Thursday when he was supposed to appear before the Senate, he sent a Deputy IG, Joshak Habila, and went on a state visit with President Buhari to Bauchi.

The Senate refused to entertain Habila, insisting on having the IG.

Today again, the IGP sent Habila, but the lawmakers condemned the action, saying it could jeopardise democracy.

