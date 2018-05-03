Inspiring!! Liverpool Player, Andrew Robertson Reaches UCL Final 6 Years After Tweeting About Being Jobless — Nigeria Today

Inspiring!! Liverpool Player, Andrew Robertson Reaches UCL Final 6 Years After Tweeting About Being Jobless

Liverpool player, Andrew Robertson is currently trending after an old tweet of his was dug out by fans. After last night’s game in which his team defeated Roma on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League final, fans dug out an old tweet of his to show him how far he’s come. Andrew Robertson made […]

The post Inspiring!! Liverpool Player, Andrew Robertson Reaches UCL Final 6 Years After Tweeting About Being Jobless appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

