Instagram begins trialing in-app payments feature for faster shopping — Nigeria Today

Instagram begins trialing in-app payments feature for faster shopping
Instagram’s latest feature lets you shop without ever leaving the app. The new system, currently available to select users, lets you enter your payment details directly into the app for a more seamless shopping experience.
