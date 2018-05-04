Instagram curvy model, Symba flaunts her gigantic butt in new Photos — Nigeria Today

Instagram curvy model, Symba flaunts her gigantic butt in new Photos

Symba flaunts her gigantic butt in new Photos, Do you still recall the story of Symba? the curvy model who held up traffic in Victoria Island, Lagos for about 30 minutes all for a photo shoot session.

Ever since Symba stepped her foot in Nigeria, she has been the talk of the town. Not one to shy away from the media attention, she has been creating controversies left and right.

The Curvy Model who is known for keeping her instagram fans in the mood took to Insta-live to flaunt her fat camel toe and gigantic butt in a sexy thong.

See more photos below.

