Intel drones offer high-tech help to restore the Great Wall of China — Nigeria Today

Intel drones offer high-tech help to restore the Great Wall of China
Intel is using its drone platform to assist with work to conserve decrepit parts of the Great Wall of China. Partnering with a local heritage group, its advanced aerial system is mapping the wall to assess its current condition.
The post Intel drones offer high-tech help to restore the Great Wall of China appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!