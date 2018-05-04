 Intel drones offer high-tech help to restore the Great Wall of China — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Intel drones offer high-tech help to restore the Great Wall of China

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Intel is using its drone platform to assist with work to conserve decrepit parts of the Great Wall of China. Partnering with a local heritage group, its advanced aerial system is mapping the wall to assess its current condition.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Intel drones offer high-tech help to restore the Great Wall of China appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.