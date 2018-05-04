Intel drones offer high-tech help to restore the Great Wall of China — Nigeria Today

Intel drones offer high-tech help to restore the Great Wall of China

Intel is using its drone platform to assist with work to conserve decrepit parts of the Great Wall of China. Partnering with a local heritage group, its advanced aerial system is mapping the wall to assess its current condition.

