Intel reportedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws — Nigeria Today

Intel reportedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws
Intel posted a security update seemingly acknowledging a report that it’s working on patches for eight new Spectre-based flaws. Dubbed as Spectre Next Generation, four are classified as “high risk” that may be patched this month.
