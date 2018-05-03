 Intel reportedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Intel reportedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Intel posted a security update seemingly acknowledging a report that it’s working on patches for eight new Spectre-based flaws. Dubbed as Spectre Next Generation, four are classified as “high risk” that may be patched this month.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Intel reportedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.