Intel reportedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws — Nigeria Today

Intel reportedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws

Intel posted a security update seemingly acknowledging a report that it’s working on patches for eight new Spectre-based flaws. Dubbed as Spectre Next Generation, four are classified as “high risk” that may be patched this month.

The post Intel reportedly gears up to patch 8 Spectre Next Generation CPU flaws appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

