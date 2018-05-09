INTELS builds ICT capacity, gives out computers for less privileged children — Nigeria Today

INTELS builds ICT capacity, gives out computers for less privileged children

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), INTELS Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, has reached out to the less privileged children in the society.

INTELS has also given 12 fully operational computer systems with access to broadband internet to the children of the Compassion Centre, Port Harcourt in Rivers State. The children are also being trained on Information Communication Technology (ICT), sponoured by INTELS to prepare them for a well-rounded future.

The Centre, which has received series of support from INTELS in more than three decades, was established and managed by the Religious Sisters of Charity. It was set up as a home to support, educate and rehabilitate physically challenged children in the society.

“We have successfully started the ICT training at the Compassion Centre. The management of the home has commended Intels for the social services rendered and promised to ensure that all their pupils take full advantage of this unique opportunity,” Ngozi Kingsley-Opara, ICT Training Specialist at INTELS Training Academy, said.

Kingsley-Opara further said that the latest donation of computers and free ICT training by the company is a sure way of preparing the less privileged children for a brighter future.

According to her, INTELS has also provided internet services at the Centre because “the internet today has undoubtedly become a huge part of our lives and we cannot afford to leave these precious children behind”.

She said that the children stand to benefit tremendously from the new computer centre and the knowledge of ICT in the course of their studies because the world of computers is packed full of useful information and new knowledge.

ICT, Kingsley-Opara stated, is important in a child’s educational pursuit because studies have shown that it enables children gain knowledge faster and attain learning independence.

“Students now use computers and the internet as source of education. There are several online programmes and learning packages available to students to aid their study. Our desire is to bring online libraries and other global learning resources at the disposal of the children. It is our belief that their physical challenges or humble backgrounds should not deprive them of readily available learning resources. They should not be deprived, by any means, of the opportunity to belong to the future,” she explained.

Kingsley-Opara noted that INTELS is holding the ICT training twice a month to cover all classes and children at the home.

“We run two sessions of training, morning and afternoon, each training day to be able to cover much ground. The primary six pupils have only this term remaining to stay in the Centre. So, we have decided to pay more attention to them to enable them gain more computer skills before they finish,” Kingsley-Opara added.

AMAKA ANAGOR

The post INTELS builds ICT capacity, gives out computers for less privileged children appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

