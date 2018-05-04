 International Breweries records N2.56bn loss, stocks resume fall - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

International Breweries records N2.56bn loss, stocks resume fall – The Punch

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

International Breweries records N2.56bn loss, stocks resume fall
The Punch
International Breweries Plc has reported a loss before tax of N2.56bn for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2017. This represented a decline compared to the profit of N1.50bn reported a year ago. This was contained in the firm's results filed
NSE: Indicators down by 0.48%Vanguard
Stock market ends two-day bulls run as index dips by 0.5 per centGuardian (blog)
Profit-Taking Halts Bullish Run As NSE Index Down 0.48%Independent Newspapers Limited

all 8 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.