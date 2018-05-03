IPAC Urges El-Rufai to Stop Harassing Political Opponents — Nigeria Today

IPAC Urges El-Rufai to Stop Harassing Political Opponents

Following incessant attacks in Kaduna State, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged Governor Nasir El-Rufai to stop the attacks and intimidation of political opponents in the state.

It condemned the recent attacks on a political gathering, which involved prominent political stakeholders, including the Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial zone, Suleiman Hunkuyi.

Chairman of IPAC, Ibrahim Suleiman, in a statement yesterday noted that the leadership of IPAC condemned the politically motivated attacks and harassment in its totality, describing the assaults as callous, barbaric and undemocratic.

He said: “The Nigerian constitution granted the right to freedom of association and assembly without intimidation from any quarter.

“We, therefore, urge Governor El-Rufai, as the chief security officer of the state, to stop political hooliganism, and the use of thugs against perceived political enemies.

“It is sad that the negative tendency is always emanating from the APC, which clearly shows lack of internal party democracy and political intolerance.

“Our fear is that as the general elections draw closer, if the ugly incident is left unchecked, it may affect opposition political parties in the state.

Meanwhile, the APC in Kaduna has warned Senator Hunkuyi and other expelled members of the party to stay away from the forthcoming state congresses scheduled to begin from May 5, 2018 in the state.

A faction of the party loyal to Governor El-Rufai said yesterday that the decision to issue the warning was informed by intelligence report Hunkuyi and his expelled associates were allegedly planning to destabilise the congresses across the state.

Hunkuyi and Senator Shehu Sani who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial zone had been expelled by the APC group loyal to Governor El-Rufai.

“We wish to inform members of the general public that the party has uncovered Hunkuyi’s illegal attempt to undermine the APC’s congresses in Kaduna State, starting from May 5, 2018,” a statement from the party reads.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post IPAC Urges El-Rufai to Stop Harassing Political Opponents appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

