 IPI: Corruption Reporting Leading Cause of Journalists' Killings - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

IPI: Corruption Reporting Leading Cause of Journalists’ Killings – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

IPI: Corruption Reporting Leading Cause of Journalists' Killings
THISDAY Newspapers
Obinna Chima The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, journalists and media executives, has counted and recorded journalists deliberately targeted because of their profession and those who lost their lives while on

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.