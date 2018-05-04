 IPOB announces date for 2018 sit-at-home protest, includes Middle-Belt in exercise — Nigeria Today
IPOB announces date for 2018 sit-at-home protest, includes Middle-Belt in exercise

Posted on May 4, 2018

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has announced May 30th as date for this year’s sit-at-home exercise. Its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful announced through a press statement. The exercise has become an annual event, which the group said is used to honour Igbo indigenes who lost their lives in the three-year long civil war […]

