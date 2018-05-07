 Iraqi Candidate Shot Dead In Mosul — Nigeria Today
Iraqi Candidate Shot Dead In Mosul

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

An Iraqi parliamentary candidate was shot dead late on Sunday in his home near the city of Mosul, a family member and a security official said, less than a week before elections. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting of Farouk Zarzour in the village of al-Lazaka, but security officials disputed that claim and said […]

