“Is this your own Chioma” – Fans react as Mayorkun show off his US Tour Manager — Nigeria Today

 "Is this your own Chioma" – Fans react as Mayorkun show off his US Tour Manager
“Is this your own Chioma” – Fans react as Mayorkun show off his US Tour Manager

DWM artiste, Mayorkun showed off his US Tour manager, Konjo Keyla and the photo got fans wondering.



He captionned it “My US tour manager is actually the best! Thank you for always doing the most! @konjo_leyla 🌹

Most were asking if she was his own version of Chioma. Remember his label boss Davido and his girlfriennd trended all week long after he dedicated a song to her and gifted her a Porsche to celebrate her birthday.

See screennshot below;

