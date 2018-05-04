Islam Slimani Wants To Remain At Newcastle – Rafa Benitez — Nigeria Today

Islam Slimani Wants To Remain At Newcastle – Rafa Benitez
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has confirmed that loan striker Islam Slimani wants to remain with the club until the end of the season, reports the Leicester Mercury.
The 29-year-old has been on loan from Leicester since January, but saw his season curtailed this week after a retrospective three-match ban following a kick on West Brom’s Craig Dawson.
And Benitez said: “I was talking with him and he said that he wanted to stay, he wanted to train, so he will be training with us until we decide it’s fine for both.
“We have two games this week, so when you have two games during the week, the training sessions are not very hard, so we will see.
“I will talk with him next week, but he told me that he wanted to stay, he wanted to train.”
