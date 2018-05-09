Israel Prepares for Possible Attack: Iron Dome Missile Defense Systems Deployed in North - Haaretz — Nigeria Today

Israel Prepares for Possible Attack: Iron Dome Missile Defense Systems Deployed in North – Haaretz
Israel Prepares for Possible Attack: Iron Dome Missile Defense Systems Deployed in North
Israel prepared for possible rocket fire at Israel, with the army planning for a number of potential responses after a strike in Syria was attributed to Israel hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is withdrawing the nuclear accord with …
