It’s About Time You Watched The Full Fokofpolisiekar Documentary [Video] — Nigeria Today

It’s not easy to make money as a South African musician, and even less so when most of the towns you play in can’t stand the sight of you, so props to Fokofpolisiekar for sticking it out.

Of course you know a song or two of theirs, but how much do you really know about the backstory of their rise to prominence?

If you’re a fan then sure, by now you’ll have seen Fokofpolisiekar – Forgive Them For They Know Not What They Do, but getting your hands on the doccie hasn’t exactly been plain sailing.

You’ll need to get working on that, and it’s now pretty easy, with this via Showmax:

Fokofpolisiekar is a South African documentary film about five young Afrikaans punk rockers that transformed a generation during a unique time in history – in one of the most reluctantly complex and evolving societies of the 21st century.

In terms of no holds barred access, this is as good as it gets.

We can’t give you a backstage pass, but we can tell you that Forgive Them For They Know Not What They Do is available on Showmax.

By now you should know that Showmax is free to DStv subscribers, and if you’re not on that boat then you can pay R99 on a month-to-month basis for unlimited access to their services.

I think we can all relate to commitment phobia, so maybe you want to dabble in the free 14-day trial, just to dip your toes in the water.

There’s plenty of international spice to keep everyone satisfied, but it’s the quality local content they offer that sweetens the deal.

Tali’s Wedding Diary was the talk of the town a while back, and now peeps are amped for the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi:

He’s going to get roasted, alright, and to get in the spirit of things Showmax even have a Burn Generator.

You can get insults hurled your way below, but here’s what I was hit with:

Harsh but fair.

Fire up Showmax, start with the Fokofpolisiekar documentary, and when Comedy Central Roast of Somizi hits on May 8 you’re ready to rumble.

