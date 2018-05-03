It’s all Gospel Music as Tehila Records presents Enkay Live in Concert | Sunday, July 1st — Nigeria Today

It’s all Gospel Music as Tehila Records presents Enkay Live in Concert | Sunday, July 1st

From the stables of Tehila Records, Nigerian Gospel Recording artiste Enkay Ogboruche is set to host Enkay Live in Concert on the 1st of July 2018 at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos. This epoch-making event doubles as the launch of Enkay’s sophomore album called ‘The Bridge’. Enkay Ogboruche who has released songs such as ‘Yes you are the Lord’, ‘Merciful God’, ‘You are God’ and ‘Ezem’ amongst others is set to blaze trails in Nigeria with this forthcoming event.

Date: Sunday, July 1st. 2018.

Time: 5.00 pm.

Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With over 10 years of experience as an artiste, she has had the privilege to minister in different countries across Africa, Europe and America. Having been nominated for and won multiple awards such as AGMA, UK; Crown Awards Nigeria; TAGMA South Africa just to name a few, she also enjoys mentoring young upcoming gospel artistes through her Spotlight Initiative.

Enkay Live in Concert will host American Multiple Grammy Award Winning Artiste for the first time in Nigeria, Dr. Karen Clark Sheard as well as American Grammy-nominated and multiple stellar award-winning artiste Kierra Sheard alongside other notable Nigerian gospel artistes. Enkay Live in Concert ticket categories includes: Regular N2000; VIP N5000 and VVIP N25,000.

Tickets are available at www.enkaymusic.com, www.ariiyatickets.com and www.naijaticketbox.com. In preparedness for this event, click here to download ‘Nara Ekele’ brand new single from the Bridge album. This is a song of thanksgiving and praise for the great and mighty things that God has done. This up-tempo praise anthem delivered excellently in English and Igbo is bound to get you dancing for joy.

For further updates, follow @officialenkay.

For sponsorship and enquires: 08185741047 and 08034012194, or email [email protected] or [email protected]

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content

The post It’s all Gospel Music as Tehila Records presents Enkay Live in Concert | Sunday, July 1st appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

