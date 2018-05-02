 It’s Official!! Former Super Eagles Captain, Sunday Oliseh Finally Resigns As Fortuna Sittard’s Chief Coach — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

It’s Official!! Former Super Eagles Captain, Sunday Oliseh Finally Resigns As Fortuna Sittard’s Chief Coach

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Sunday Oliseh has revealed on Twitter that he has finally left his job as a coach in Europe. The young man who played for Nigeria at international levels stated that his contract has expired and was never renewed. “Today 1st Of May 2018 officially ends my contract with Fortuna Sittard as Chief Coach. A big […]

The post It’s Official!! Former Super Eagles Captain, Sunday Oliseh Finally Resigns As Fortuna Sittard’s Chief Coach appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.