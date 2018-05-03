Iwobi: I almost cried seeing my parents celebrate - FIFA.com — Nigeria Today

Iwobi: I almost cried seeing my parents celebrate – FIFA.com
Iwobi: I almost cried seeing my parents celebrate
Alex Iwobi has discussed seeing his parents jump for joy when his goal booked Nigeria a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ trip and why he feels he will shine at the tournament. In front of 80,000-plus spectators in Uyo – including his father Chuba and …
NFF, Arsenal, Akpom Celebrate Iwobi At 22
Alex Iwobi Reveals How Arsenal Teammates Have Helped Him Prepare for World Cup With Nigeria
