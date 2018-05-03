 J Cole, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage performed at Castle Lite Unlocks & it was On Fire! - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

J Cole, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage performed at Castle Lite Unlocks & it was On Fire! – BellaNaija

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Learn how to make money online. Click here

J Cole, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage performed at Castle Lite Unlocks & it was On Fire!
BellaNaija
The excitement in the air was very chilled as Castle Lite unlocked different shades of lit on Friday, April 27th, 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites. The Castle Lite Unlocks musical concert headlined by multi-platinum selling American rapper, J Cole and
D'prince calls Wizkid and Tiwa Savage 'mr and mrs', she repliesNAIJA.NG

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.