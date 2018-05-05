Jackie Chan’s Lesbian Daughter ‘Abandoned’, Now Lives Under A Bridge — Nigeria Today

Jackie Chan’s Lesbian Daughter ‘Abandoned’, Now Lives Under A Bridge

Etta Ng, the 19-year-old lovechild of Jackie Chan, has accused her father of abandoning her. Etta is the 64-year-old actor’s child with ex-Hong Kong beauty queen, Elaine Ng. Chan, who is worth $395 million, has never had a relationship with his daughter. Etta said her ‘homophobic’ parents have abandoned her and her Canadian girlfriend Andi […]

