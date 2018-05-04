 JAMB increases Nasarawa University’s admission quota — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

JAMB increases Nasarawa University’s admission quota

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi,Prof. Mohammed Akaro-Mainoma, has said that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has increased the university’s admission quota from 4,000 to 5,000 students. Akaro-Mainoma made this known on Friday in Keffi when members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology paid an oversight visit […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

JAMB increases Nasarawa University’s admission quota

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.