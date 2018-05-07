Jang has appeared before us – ICPC
Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC,
yesterday said that former Governor of Plateau, Sen. Jonah Jang, has honoured
its invitation for questioning over an alleged N5.6 billion fraud.
In a statement on its website, the commission said it had concluded
interactions with the ex-governor, while investigation continues “on other
strands of the matter’’. It did not give further details.
The commission, had on March 22, threatened to declare Jang wanted for
allegedly spurning its invitation.
The ICPC, through a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat
Okoduwa, said Jang had been evasive since October 2017, when it opened
investigation into alleged corruption-related activities during his tenure.
Jang reacted through a statement by his media aide, Mr Clinton Garuba, on
March 23, that there had “never been a time the commission invited him”.
Jang currently represents Plateau North in the Senate under the platform
of the People's Democratic Party, PDP.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!