 Jay Z's Tidal accused of faking Beyonce and Kanye West streaming numbers - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jay Z’s Tidal accused of faking Beyonce and Kanye West streaming numbers – Daily Mail

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Jay Z's Tidal accused of faking Beyonce and Kanye West streaming numbers
Daily Mail
Tidal, the Jay Z-backed high-fidelity music streaming platform, has been accused of manipulating the streaming numbers on Kanye West's and Beyonce's albums. The accusation was published in a report in the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv, and
Tidal accused of falsifying stream numbers for Beyoncé and Kanye WestCBS News
TIDAL Accused of Massively Inflating Beyoncé and Kanye Streaming Numbers, Issues Strong DenialPitchfork
Tidal reportedly inflated streaming stats for Beyoncé and Kanye WestEngadget
Quartz –Billboard –UPROXX –TheGrio (blog)
all 44 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.