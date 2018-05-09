Jay Z's Tidal accused of faking Beyonce and Kanye West streaming numbers - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Jay Z’s Tidal accused of faking Beyonce and Kanye West streaming numbers – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Jay Z's Tidal accused of faking Beyonce and Kanye West streaming numbers
Daily Mail
Tidal, the Jay Z-backed high-fidelity music streaming platform, has been accused of manipulating the streaming numbers on Kanye West's and Beyonce's albums. The accusation was published in a report in the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv, and …
Tidal accused of falsifying stream numbers for Beyoncé and Kanye West
TIDAL Accused of Massively Inflating Beyoncé and Kanye Streaming Numbers, Issues Strong Denial
Tidal reportedly inflated streaming stats for Beyoncé and Kanye West
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!