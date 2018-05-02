 Jealous Man Pours Acid On His Fiancee — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jealous Man Pours Acid On His Fiancee

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 33-year-old jealous lover, Lukman Madotti, who allegedly poured acid on his fiancee, Toyin Muyiba, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court for attempted murder. His plea was, however not taken at the court and was remanded in Ikoyi Prisons. The Police Prosecutor, ASP Clara Adegbayi, had told the court that the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Jealous Man Pours Acid On His Fiancee appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.