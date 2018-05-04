 Jennifer Ferguson reveals who paid for her trip to South Africa - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jennifer Ferguson reveals who paid for her trip to South Africa – News24

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Jennifer Ferguson reveals who paid for her trip to South Africa
News24
Singer and former ANC MP, Jennifer Ferguson, has revealed who paid for her flight to South Africa when she laid a rape charge against SAFA president Danny Jordaan. The invoice and itinerary seen by News24 reveal that instead of it being in any way
Jordaan 'attacks people in public then apologises privately'‚ says KhozaTimes LIVE
Khoza hits back at Jordaan amid 'Safa dirty war'Independent Online
Jennifer Ferguson denies claims of working with Khoza against JordaanEyewitness News
ESPN (press release) (blog) –eNCA –AllAfrica.com –Sport24
all 16 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.