Jennifer Ferguson reveals who paid for her trip to South Africa - News24 — Nigeria Today

Jennifer Ferguson reveals who paid for her trip to South Africa – News24
|
News24
|
Jennifer Ferguson reveals who paid for her trip to South Africa
News24
Singer and former ANC MP, Jennifer Ferguson, has revealed who paid for her flight to South Africa when she laid a rape charge against SAFA president Danny Jordaan. The invoice and itinerary seen by News24 reveal that instead of it being in any way …
Jordaan 'attacks people in public then apologises privately'‚ says Khoza
Khoza hits back at Jordaan amid 'Safa dirty war'
Jennifer Ferguson denies claims of working with Khoza against Jordaan
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!