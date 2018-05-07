 Jerusalem: Preparations heighten ahead of Trump's recognition of Israel's capital - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jerusalem: Preparations heighten ahead of Trump’s recognition of Israel’s capital – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Jerusalem: Preparations heighten ahead of Trump's recognition of Israel's capital
Daily Post Nigeria
U.S. Embassy road signs went up in Jerusalem on Monday ahead of next week's opening of the mission in accordance with President Donald Trump's recognition of the city as Israel's capital. A Reuters witness saw workmen installing the signs, in English
First signs go up for US embassy in JerusalemVanguard
Palestinians condemn UAE, Bahrain presence in cycle race in IsraelReuters
US Embassy road signs go up in JerusalemDaily Sun
Haaretz –CNN –New York Post –Jewish Telegraphic Agency
all 174 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.