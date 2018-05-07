Jerusalem: Preparations heighten ahead of Trump's recognition of Israel's capital - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Jerusalem: Preparations heighten ahead of Trump’s recognition of Israel’s capital – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Jerusalem: Preparations heighten ahead of Trump's recognition of Israel's capital
Daily Post Nigeria
U.S. Embassy road signs went up in Jerusalem on Monday ahead of next week's opening of the mission in accordance with President Donald Trump's recognition of the city as Israel's capital. A Reuters witness saw workmen installing the signs, in English …
First signs go up for US embassy in Jerusalem
Palestinians condemn UAE, Bahrain presence in cycle race in Israel
US Embassy road signs go up in Jerusalem
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!