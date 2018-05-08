Jide Omokore did not steal $3bn – Lawyers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Jide Omokore did not steal $3bn – Lawyers – Vanguard
Jide Omokore did not steal $3bn – Lawyers
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—THE Presidency, yesterday, accused the trio of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke; Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko of looting $3billion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. The …
