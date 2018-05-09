JOHESU strike: FCT hospitals forcefully discharge patients - Daily Nigerian News — Nigeria Today

JOHESU strike: FCT hospitals forcefully discharge patients – Daily Nigerian News
|
Daily Nigerian News
|
JOHESU strike: FCT hospitals forcefully discharge patients
Daily Nigerian News
Government hospitals in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were forced to discharge their patients as the states and local governments workers joined the nationwide strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, on Wednesday (today). The JOHESU has …
JOHESU: States, local govt health workers join strike
FCT hospitals forcefully discharge patients
State hospitals and primary health centers are joining Nigeria's nationwide strike
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!