 John Mahama's galamsey politics makes him Ghana's enemy – Deputy Minister - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

John Mahama’s galamsey politics makes him Ghana’s enemy – Deputy Minister – Ghana Business News

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

John Mahama's galamsey politics makes him Ghana's enemy – Deputy Minister
Ghana Business News
Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Member of Parliament for Tema West, has branded former President John Mahama as an enemy of the state. He said the former President's words at Kumasi were indicative that he would re-institute

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.